Financial Tech Partnership Aims to Strengthen Data Governance

In a move that signals growing attention to information management challenges in the financial sector, technology firm RecordPoint has announced a strategic partnership with Oceanic Consulting Group (OCG), an Australian financial services advisory firm.

The collaboration aims to combine RecordPoint's data governance platform with OCG's industry expertise to help financial institutions better manage regulatory compliance and information oversight.

"Partnering with Oceanic Consulting Group marks a strategic step forward in our mission to transform how organizations manage, govern, and unlock the value of their data," said Kris Brown, EVP Partners and Solutions Engineering at RecordPoint.

Founded in 2018, OCG has built relationships with Australia's major financial institutions by providing specialized advisory services focused on regulatory compliance and operational strategy.

James Dickson, Managing Director of OCG, expressed enthusiasm about the formalized partnership: "By combining RecordPoint's innovative technology with OCG's deep experience navigating financial services and regulatory expectations, we are enabling organizations to achieve smarter, compliant outcomes with confidence."

The partnership comes at a time when financial institutions face increasing pressure to manage data effectively while meeting complex compliance requirements.

RecordPoint's platform offers AI-powered discovery, automated classification, and data lifecycle management specifically designed for highly regulated industries.

Industry analysts note that information governance has become a priority area for financial services as they balance digital transformation initiatives with heightened regulatory scrutiny.