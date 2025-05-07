Australian Banking Giant Turns to ASC for Teams Compliance

In a significant move to enhance regulatory compliance, one of Australia's leading ASX-listed financial institutions has selected ASC Technologies to provide cloud-based recording services for its Microsoft Teams communications. The multi-year contract will implement ASC's Recording Insights solution across the enterprise.

The financial institution chose ASC based on three key factors: the company's established expertise in regulated markets, native integration capabilities with Microsoft Teams, and a robust, scalable solution built on Microsoft Azure technology.

"Financial institutions around the globe face the challenge of managing communications securely, at scale, and in full compliance," said Dr. Gerald Kromer, CEO of ASC.

"The decision by one of Australia's top-tier institutions to partner with ASC is a strong endorsement of our technology leadership."

The deal represents a strategic expansion for ASC in the Australia-New Zealand region. Sreekanth Sreevalsam, Vice President of ASC ANZ, highlighted that the engagement "not only strengthens our presence in the ANZ region, but also reinforces our long-standing partnership with Microsoft."

He added that the collaboration empowers financial institutions with enterprise-grade compliance recording and AI data analytics, helping them navigate increasingly complex regulatory environments.

This contract marks another milestone for ASC, which has over 60 years of industry experience and continues to solidify its position as a trusted partner for organizations in highly regulated sectors.

Based in Germany with a global presence spanning 15 locations and partners in over 60 countries, ASC specializes in compliance recording, quality management, and AI-based analytics.

Its solutions help organizations evaluate communications data, meet regulatory requirements, and optimize customer service through real-time AI analysis that can detect compliance violations and assess interaction quality.