Kapish Signs Cloud Contract with UTS
The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) is a leading public research university located in Sydney, Australia. UTS is known for its strong focus on innovation, technology, and industry collaboration.
The university emphasizes practical learning and real-world experience, and its modern, urban campus is situated in the heart of Sydney’s central business district. UTS consistently ranks among the top young universities globally and is recognized for its research impact and graduate employability.
The Kapish cloud contract with UTS will support over 1,100 users and 7TB of documents across all business units, UTS will be supported by Kapish Content Manager Cloud, an ISO27001 Cloud eDRMS Platform.
The Kapish Content Manager Cloud contract provides a zero-footprint solution including:
- Content Manager Production Instance
- Non-Production Instance
- ISO27001 (Information Security Management) Certification
- Customer Onboarding
- Premium Support
- 24 x 7 Service Desk
- Content Manager Upgrades (every 2 years)
- Application Management and Monitoring
- Application Patch Management – Critical Patches
- Security Management
- Server Management – including Microsoft Patches
- Storage Management
- Database Management – including SQL Patches
- Network Management (within Content Manager Cloud)
- Single Sign on Support
- IP Whitelisting
UTS joins, University of New South Wales, CSIRO, University of Newcastle, Victoria University, ACT Education Directorate and Bureau of Meteorology on Content Manager Cloud.
https://kapish.com.au/products/content-manager-cloud/