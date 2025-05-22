Kapish Signs Cloud Contract with UTS

The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) is a leading public research university located in Sydney, Australia. UTS is known for its strong focus on innovation, technology, and industry collaboration.

The university emphasizes practical learning and real-world experience, and its modern, urban campus is situated in the heart of Sydney’s central business district. UTS consistently ranks among the top young universities globally and is recognized for its research impact and graduate employability.

The Kapish cloud contract with UTS will support over 1,100 users and 7TB of documents across all business units, UTS will be supported by Kapish Content Manager Cloud, an ISO27001 Cloud eDRMS Platform.

The Kapish Content Manager Cloud contract provides a zero-footprint solution including:

Content Manager Production Instance

Non-Production Instance

ISO27001 (Information Security Management) Certification

Customer Onboarding

Premium Support

24 x 7 Service Desk

Content Manager Upgrades (every 2 years)

Application Management and Monitoring

Application Patch Management – Critical Patches

Security Management

Server Management – including Microsoft Patches

Storage Management

Database Management – including SQL Patches

Network Management (within Content Manager Cloud)

Single Sign on Support

IP Whitelisting

UTS joins, University of New South Wales, CSIRO, University of Newcastle, Victoria University, ACT Education Directorate and Bureau of Meteorology on Content Manager Cloud.

https://kapish.com.au/products/content-manager-cloud/