Unstructured data specialist Diskover has raised $US7.5 million in seed funding while simultaneously acquiring CloudSoda and forging strategic partnerships with Snowflake and NetApp, positioning itself as a key player in the enterprise AI data pipeline market.

The Miami-based company, which serves over 130 enterprise customers across industries including media, life sciences, and manufacturing, announced the trio of milestones as part of its push to help organizations harness the estimated 80% of enterprise data that remains unstructured and largely untapped.

Diskover's platform addresses a critical bottleneck in enterprise AI adoption: the ability to identify, catalogue, and curate relevant unstructured data - including documents, videos, audio files, and text messages - from massive, globally distributed repositories. The company's technology continuously scans and indexes billions of files across hybrid environments, creating searchable metadata that enables IT teams to govern and route data effectively.

"This is a huge moment for us, as well as our customers, as we leverage the funding and partnerships to further integrate with our customers' most strategic data platforms," said Will Hall, Diskover's CEO.

"With unstructured data comprising more than 80% of all enterprise data, and AI's insatiable need for high-quality inputs growing daily, Diskover is the starting point for enterprise AI."

The CloudSoda acquisition brings natural language AI capabilities and enhanced usability to Diskover's platform. While terms were not disclosed, Hall described the deal as "an ideal coupling" that combines Diskover's scale with CloudSoda's simplicity to create "the most intuitive and enterprise-ready unstructured platform on the market."

Snowflake's investment goes beyond capital, with the cloud data platform company agreeing to make Diskover available through its marketplace. The partnership will integrate Diskover's on-premises data intelligence capabilities with Snowflake's Openflow data integration service, addressing hybrid data orchestration challenges.

"We're seeing more customers adopt an AI-first data strategy, which depends on having access to all your data," said Harsha Kapre, Director of Snowflake Ventures.

"Enterprises can't unlock the full value of AI without knowing what unstructured data they have and how to use it."

NetApp's partnership positions Diskover as part of the storage giant's integrated data pipeline strategy, connecting various data sources from edge devices to cloud environments. The collaboration aims to accelerate cyber resiliency, AI readiness, and storage efficiency for joint customers.

Addressing the Unstructured Data Challenge

Industry analysts highlight the growing importance of unstructured data management as AI adoption accelerates. Ben Woo, principal analyst at Neuralytix, noted that "AI engines require relevant and accurate data" and that "Diskover helps enterprises to identify the data that will generate the greatest value."

The company's platform solves what Hall describes as turning "a dark, opaque data swamp into a structured, searchable, actionable resource." This capability is particularly critical as organizations struggle to maintain compliance and security while making data accessible for AI applications.

Diskover's technology verifies against existing enterprise authentication systems to honour permissions and security protocols, ensuring governance compliance while enabling efficient large language model training and inference.

Founded in 2016, Diskover has built its customer base across industries where unstructured data presents particular challenges, including media and entertainment companies managing massive video archives, life sciences organizations handling research data, and semiconductor firms dealing with complex design files.

