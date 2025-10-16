My Health Record Speeds Up Diagnostic Data Access

The Australian Digital Health Agency has implemented immediate upload of most pathology reports to My Health Record, eliminating previous delays that slowed clinical decision-making and care coordination across healthcare teams.

The change enables Australians and all members of their healthcare team to access laboratory results through My Health Record and the My Health app as soon as reports are uploaded by pathology providers.

Agency CEO Amanda Cattermole said the improvement streamlines collaboration between healthcare professionals and supports more connected care delivery. "Putting timely health information in the hands of Australians and their care teams through My Health Record and my health app supports safer, more connected care," Ms Cattermole said.

The implementation follows a two-year clinical safety review by the Agency's Clinical Reference Group, which includes representatives from peak bodies, professional associations, and consumer groups. The group examined the safety implications of immediate sharing for both sensitive and non-sensitive pathology tests.

The Agency notified more than 1,400 stakeholder groups, including hospitals, Primary Health Networks, Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations, and pathology laboratories ahead of the change.

The Agency has published a list identifying which pathology tests are immediately accessible, but the press release does not disclose what percentage of tests remain excluded or the criteria determining immediate versus delayed access.

Despite faster access, consumers retain control over their health information. Patients can request healthcare providers not upload specific pathology reports, and providers must comply with these requests.

Consumers can also restrict access to their entire record, limit access to individual documents, or remove documents after upload through My Health Record's existing privacy controls.

Consumer Advisory Committee member Larissa Roberts, who has complex chronic health conditions, said earlier access to results would have enabled faster coordination with her healthcare team. "Any option to get those results earlier would have enabled me to work more quickly with my broader healthcare team, coordinate the new treatment and improve my quality of life sooner," Ms Roberts said.

Clinical Context

Agency Chief Clinical Adviser Dr Amandeep Hansra cited Royal College of Pathologists of Australasia data showing more than 70 per cent of medical decisions depend on pathology results. "Pathology results are often the key to unlocking a diagnosis, helping doctors make timely and accurate decisions," Dr Hansra said.

Consumers Health Forum CEO Dr Elizabeth Deveny said faster access creates opportunities for healthcare consumers to become more active partners in their care.

Parkinson's Australia CEO Olivia Nassaris said timely information access represents a critical component of coordinated, person-centred care for people living with chronic conditions.