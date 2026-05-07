FTI Consulting Bolsters Governance Team

Global advisory firm FTI Consulting has responded to rising client demand by appointing a dedicated Australia leader for its Information Governance, Privacy and Security practice.

Kelly Henney has joined FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director and Australia Leader within the firm's Technology segment, based in Sydney. She specialises in AI governance, data privacy, digital risk, information security and data resilience.

Henney brings more than a decade of experience in digital risk, including data breach response, regulatory enforcement, investigations and enterprise-wide governance programs. She previously led privacy and data protection advisory at a Big Four consulting firm and has practised as a corporate lawyer in banking and finance.

"AI is moving so quickly that many organisations are struggling with how to develop and implement adaptable, actionable governance frameworks," Henney said. "The keys to solving this challenge are ongoing education about AI risk and capability, alongside rigorous testing and oversight processes that are built in at the entry point and throughout deployment."

Veeral Gosalia, Senior Managing Director and Leader of FTI Technology in Asia Pacific, said Australia's regulatory environment is becoming more demanding. "Australia's privacy and AI regulatory landscape is continually evolving to keep pace with the digital landscape, making compliance an ongoing challenge for our clients," Gosalia said.

The appointment comes as enterprises confront a series of rolling compliance deadlines. A statutory tort for serious invasions of privacy took effect on 10 June 2025, giving individuals direct legal recourse against organisations that intentionally or recklessly misuse personal information.

From 10 December 2026, all APP entities must disclose in their privacy policies how personal information is used in automated decision-making - a requirement with direct implications for organisations deploying AI systems. Non-compliance carries civil penalties of up to $50 million, three times the benefit obtained, or 30 per cent of adjusted turnover, whichever is greater.

FTI Consulting has published an overview of the reforms and their compliance implications here.