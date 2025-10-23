NSW Agency Plans Information Overhaul

NSW Trustee and Guardian is restructuring its Information Management Team to eliminate paper-based workflows and address compliance risks stemming from a structure unchanged since 2009.

The organisation revealed its records management function operates as a "paper record logistics unit" rather than a strategic corporate asset. Staff primarily perform manual tasks moving hardcopy records with minimal use of electronic records management systems.

The current structure exposes NSWTG to significant risks including data breaches and non-compliance with regulatory requirements, according to the organisation's Change Management Plan released in September 2025.

Fourteen existing roles will be eliminated and replaced with new positions focused on information governance, data quality and strategic information management. The restructure maintains the team's total headcount at 17 positions.

Key challenges identified include role misalignment, with staff performing outdated manual tasks without enterprise-wide strategy. The organisation noted significant reliance on hardcopy for daily work with minimal use of electronic records management systems resulting in inefficient, resource-intensive operations.

The new structure creates specialised roles including Senior Information Governance Specialists, Data Quality Analysts, and Information Management Technology Specialists. These positions aim to uplift capability and align the team with NSWTG's strategic objectives and customer obligations.

The Public Service Association confirmed five roles are directly affected by the proposal. A two-week consultation period commenced in late September 2025, with impacted employees able to provide feedback.

NSWTG's Senior Manager Information and Data Governance approved the plan on 1 September 2025. The organisation will manage affected employees through internal reassignment processes, external recruitment, or the NSW Government's Workforce Mobility Placement Program.