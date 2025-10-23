Law firm automates claims management with AI

Wotton Kearney will replace legacy systems with an AI-powered platform to manage legal matters and client reporting. The Asia-Pacific insurance and risk legal firm has partnered with process automation vendor Appian to deploy a system called OSCAR (Organised System for Claims and Reporting).

The system is expected to go live by April 2026 and will handle automated data extraction, email classification and document generation.

Wotton Kearney said the platform will save 'significant lawyer hours annually'.

The 500-lawyer firm currently relies on manual processes for client reporting and matter tracking that 'consume substantial resources', according to the announcement.

Built on the Appian Platform, OSCAR will use intelligent document processing and integrate with Wotton Kearney's financial ERP system.

'By integrating Appian, we're enhancing accessibility, responsiveness and value for our clients,' said Charles Simon, managing partner for casualty and operations at Wotton Kearney.

Australian law firms are racing to adopt AI tools amid growing competition and client expectations for digital capabilities.

Major firms including Clayton Utz, MinterEllison and Herbert Smith Freehills have trialled generative AI for legal research and document drafting. A December 2024 survey found 65% of law firms now have an AI strategy or responsible use policy.

The deployment comes as Australian organisations face heightened data governance requirements under Privacy Act reforms that commenced in 2024 and continue through 2025.

Wotton Kearney operates across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Thailand with 95 partners and over 500 lawyers.