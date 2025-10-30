NSW Treasury Retains MessageXchange for eInvoicing

NSW Treasury has reappointed MessageXchange to deliver Peppol eInvoicing services following a competitive tender process.

The portfolio transferred from NSW Department of Customer Service to Treasury, which conducted the review. MessageXchange was originally appointed in 2020.

Peppol eInvoicing enables businesses to exchange invoices electronically between software systems, eliminating manual processing. The technology aims to reduce costs and improve accuracy for government agencies receiving supplier invoices.

MessageXchange also provides eInvoicing services to the Australian Taxation Office, New Zealand's Inland Revenue and unnamed state governments. The company states most small and medium businesses can already send eInvoices through major accounting software.

The announcement references ATO and Deloitte Access Economics research estimating $A28 billion in economic benefits from widespread eInvoicing adoption over 10 years. This figure represents potential economy-wide benefits rather than NSW-specific outcomes.

The release does not specify how many NSW agencies currently use the service, transaction volumes processed or quantified cost savings achieved.

https://www.messagexchange.com