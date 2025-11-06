Stop Document Fraud Before It Costs Millions

In October 2025, Noosa Council CEO Larry Sengstock revealed a sobering truth: the council had fallen victim to a sophisticated $A1.9 million fraud perpetrated by international criminals. Despite having standard processes in place, the organisation was targeted through what Sengstock described as "social engineering AI techniques" – a sophisticated, strategic attack that bypassed existing safeguards.

"We can reveal that the fraudulent activity was sophisticated, strategic, and targeted," Sengstock stated. "Unfortunately, in this instance [our processes] were not effective enough, as this crime was committed by highly organised, professional criminals who found a way through our processes."

This incident isn't isolated. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics' 2025 Personal Fraud Survey, identity theft affected approximately 255,100 Australians in the 2023-24 financial year.

While CEO Sengstock did not explicitly detail the nature of the fraud due to ongoing investigations, document fraud was likely a central component in the attackers' strategy. Financial fraud of this magnitude typically involves falsified payment authorisations, manipulated invoices, or forged vendor documentation that bypasses standard verification procedures.

As Paco Romero Ferrero, a data scientist specialising in verification automation at Veriff, explains: "Subtle indicators, such as mismatched fonts or incorrect borders, can signal a fraudulent document." Ferrero emphasises "the crucial role of collaboration between Fraud Operations and Engineering Teams in staying ahead of evolving fraud tactics" by monitoring trends and continuously updating detection capabilities.

“This pattern of sophisticated document manipulation aligns with the growing trend of document-based attacks on government entities, where criminals exploit gaps in verification processes rather than attempting more technically challenging system breaches.

AI-Powered Document Fraud: A Growing Business Risk

Document fraud has evolved dramatically in recent years. The Entrust 2025 Identity Fraud Report reveals that digital document forgeries increased by a staggering 244% last year alone. As the Australian Federal Police warned in October 2025, more than 40% of all Australian cybercrime victims fall prey to multiple types of cybercrime in a single year, with fraud victims emerging as the most vulnerable to repeat targeting.

"Today's cybercriminals can download document templates or breach-obtained images, then alter them using common tools like Photoshop or even generative AI to quickly create synthetic identities," notes cybersecurity expert Mason Wilder in the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) 's "Top 5 Fraud Trends of 2025" report. "In 2025, AI tools will be applied to the creation and use of synthetic identities in fraud schemes targeting government and private organisations at a higher rate."

Introducing DoxAI's Fraud Check AI: Advanced Protection Against Document Manipulation

In this increasingly threatening landscape, DoxAI's Fraud Check AI offers Australian organisations a powerful defence against document fraud.

DoxAI is an artificial intelligence-focused company headquartered in Sydney, focused on serving industries where regulatory compliance, document verification, and secure data handling are critical concerns.

DoxAI's comprehensive Fraud Check AI solution performs intelligent fraud checks by analysing document structure, metadata, and digital fingerprints to identify manipulation or forgery, delivering accurate results through advanced AI risk scoring.

Unlike traditional verification methods, Fraud Check AI:

- Detects AI-generated documents instantly

- Performs comprehensive metadata analysis to identify origin, authorship, and modification history

- Validates handwritten and electronic signatures

- Cross-checks information against trusted external databases

- Analyses raw file structure for unauthorised modifications

- Applies category-specific verification rules for different document types

The solution supports over 170 document categories out-of-the-box, including financial statements, payslips, tax documents, invoices, and government-issued identification – providing comprehensive protection across all departments.

Measurable Business Benefits

Beyond security, Fraud Check AI delivers tangible operational advantages:

- 120x faster than manual fraud analysis, completing verifications in seconds instead of hours

- 50x more cost-effective than manual fraud checking, saving on labour and operational expenses

- 87% fewer errors than human fraud analysis, drastically reducing costly mistakes

With SOC2 Type 2, PCI DSS, GDPR, ISO27001 compliance and enterprise-grade security features, DoxAI's solution ensures both robust protection and regulatory compliance.

