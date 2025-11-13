Holding Redlich Deploys AI Legal Drafting

Law firm Holding Redlich has rolled out Lexis Create+, an AI–powered legal drafting solution integrated into Microsoft 365, across its Australia and New Zealand offices. The deployment represents a shift toward automation in legal document creation, following a staged training program for practitioners.

Lexis Create+ brings generative AI capabilities directly into Microsoft Word, connecting lawyers' existing document repositories with LexisNexis legal research content. The tool embeds the Protégé AI assistant - a generative AI engine - to help practitioners locate relevant clauses, precedents and case law during drafting.

The platform integrates with document management systems including iManage, SharePoint and Google Drive, enabling automated access to internal firm knowledge. Lexis Create+ claims to use proprietary technology linking internal documents to drafting workflows, though specific technical differentiators remain undisclosed.

Keren Smith, Chief Knowledge Officer at Holding Redlich, said the firm prioritised accuracy and compliance during rollout. The firm conducted comprehensive training focusing on 'precision prompting' and fact–checking methods - critical given that current generative AI systems can produce fluent–sounding but inaccurate information, a phenomenon known as 'hallucinations.'

"These tools assist lawyers in producing accurate and timely documents, while the human element remains essential," Smith said.

Security and data governance weighed heavily. Lexis Create+ incorporates encryption and permission mirroring—matching firm access controls within the tool. This addresses a key concern among Australian legal practitioners: maintaining client confidentiality when using cloud–based AI systems.

Lexis Create+ launched formally in January 2025 in the UK, Canada and USA. It stems from LexisNexis' acquisition of Henchman in July 2024, rebranded as Lexis Create in December 2024 and then Lexis Create+ on general release. The tool integrates AI capabilities from Lexis+ AI, which is built on Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's GPT–4, trained on 1.23 million court opinions, statutes, filings and secondary materials in LexisNexis' database.

Holding Redlich previously trialled Lexis+ AI in mid–2024 according to media reports from March 2024 citing the firm as an early user.

Multiple Australian law firms have adopted similar tools: Maddocks adopted Thomson Reuters CoCounsel Core; MinterEllison participated in Microsoft Copilot early access; Clayton Utz and Lander & Rogers have deployed Lexis+ AI; Lander & Rogers operates a legal tech accelerator (LawTech Hub) supporting AI startups focused on drafting and negotiation tools.

The Law Society of NSW, Legal Practice Board of Western Australia and Victorian Legal Services Board issued a joint statement in 2024–2025 establishing ethical boundaries. The guidance prohibits AI use for generating affidavits and witness statements - documents requiring personal knowledge - while permitting AI for tasks like chronologies and initial drafts subject to human verification.

Australian courts are actively developing practice notes on AI use. The NSW Supreme Court's Practice Note SC GEN 23 (effective 3 February 2025) delineates prohibited and permitted uses in litigation. The Federal Court consulted the profession in mid–2025 on appropriate AI guidance.