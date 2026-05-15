Informotion acquires InTouch Product Suite

Informotion has acquired the InTouch product suite from InReach Software, taking ownership of a long-running web and mobile interface designed to extend OpenText Content Manager by enhancing the user experience and increasing productivity gains.

The acquisition consolidates an existing arrangement under which Informotion already resold and implemented InReach Software solutions for Content Manager customers. The deal formalises that relationship by bringing the product into Informotion's own portfolio.

The full InTouch product suite includes the InPort integration engine and Export manager. InTouch helps automate existing processes and workflows while offering a way to electronically approve and endorse items.

Export Manager provides custom report metrics out of both Content Manager, and inTouch, for use with an organisation’s PowerBI team. InPort helps onboard staff, create and manage locations, and automate folder creation including Personnel File folder structures.

InTouch sits on top of an existing Content Manager environment, either on-premise or Content Manager Cloud, without requiring new infrastructure, desktop rollout or changes to system configuration. The change is at the user experience layer: a browser-based interface intended to make everyday tasks such as document creation, approvals, correspondence and records capture easier on any device.

Informotion is positioning the acquisition as a response to a well-known issue in the OpenText Content Manager community: powerful records management capability that does not always reach end users, leading to inconsistent record capture, workflow non-completion and quiet compliance drift.

"Most Content Manager customers tell us that while the platform is incredibly powerful, much of that capability never reaches the hands of their users," said Shane Parsons, CEO of Informotion.

"The result is friction, especially for occasional users or staff working across devices. Records don't get captured. Workflows don't get followed. Compliance quietly suffers in the background."

Through a clean, modern, browser‑based interface, users can access Content Manager from any device, making everyday tasks such as document creation, approvals, correspondence, and records capture simple, fast, and intuitive. This is particularly valuable for government document generation and approval workflows, where ease of use, process adherence, and auditability are critical.

Beyond the interface, InTouch introduces automated workflow and process management, enabling organisations to digitise and streamline approval and correspondence processes with end‑to‑end audit trails. A built‑in Management Dashboard provides leaders with real‑time visibility across task status, workload distribution, and bottlenecks supporting better decision‑making and governance.

"With this acquisition, we see a real opportunity to help Content Manager customers modernise the user experience, drive adoption, and strengthen compliance outcomes - all while maximising their existing investment," Parsons said.

“The IP for the InTouch Product suite became available to purchase. With our deep product expertise, along with our many existing customers with the knowledge of the benefits the product brings to our clients, including increasing their use, efficiency and compliance of Content Manager, it made perfect sense for us to take this step and continue the journey.”

The deal is significant for the Australian and New Zealand records management community given the position of OpenText Content Manager, formerly TRIM and HP Records Manager, as the dominant electronic document and records management system in Australian and New Zealand government since the late 1980s. The platform remains in heavy use across federal, state and local government, regulated industry and the corporate sector.

InTouch not only provides a simple and clean interface for accessing data within Content Manager, it also helps automate and ease common pain-points such as automated titling, automated templates, automated folder creation, and structured workflow with built in document previewer and secure editing within Microsoft 365.

InTouch workflows plug the gaps in current Content Manager Action Tracking and Workflow while keeping things simple for users and ensuring sensitive information is kept secure. For Ministerial briefings where the process might require portions of a document to be allocated to two teams at the same time for a consolidated response, InTouch provides this capability

Informotion supports Content Manager customers across Australia, New Zealand, the Europe Middle East and Africa region and the United Kingdom, and is an established OpenText partner with delivery teams in Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane and the UK.

https://www.informotion.com.au