OAIC sweep triggers PII compliance rush

With 60 Australian organisations across six industry sectors being targeted in a nation-wide privacy compliance sweep in January, EzeScan’s says its new Document Repository Analyser (DRA) closes a major gap in compliance workflows by combining discovery and remediation in one platform

The six sectors under review by the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) are: rental and property; chemists and pharmacists; licensed venues; car rental companies; car dealerships; and pawnbrokers and second-hand dealers.

The privacy commissioner has selected these sectors because they commonly collect personal information in person, including identification documents, and these sectors have experienced many privacy breaches. More sweeps are likely to follow as privacy regulation strengthens across Australia.

The OAIC sweep will assess compliance with Australian Privacy Principle 1.4, which governs privacy policy requirements for organisations collecting personal information in person.

Organisations found with non-compliant privacy policies face infringement notices carrying penalties up to $66,000.

EzeScan's Document Repository Analyser combines automated detection of personally identifiable information with remediation workflows. The vendor claims the platform addresses a gap in compliance tools by automating data remediation rather than only flagging sensitive information.

"Our solution doesn't just find sensitive data - it remediates it within compliance workflows," said Demos Gougoulas, Director of Sales and Marketing at EzeScan.

"Organisations need practical, affordable tools to meet privacy obligations without disruption."

The platform integrates with document repositories including OpenText Content Manager, Objective, SharePoint, OneDrive, and network file shares.

EzeScan states the tool operates on-premise or via cloud deployment, using AI-driven detection including image recognition for documents such as passports, driver licences, and Medicare cards.

Additional features include automated workflows for Freedom of Information requests and email tagging to prevent accidental disclosure of sensitive data. The system also detects duplicate documents and classification errors within electronic document and records management systems.

https://www.ezescan.com/products/document-repository-analyser