IBM Veteran is New OpenText CEO

OpenText has appointed former IBM Americas President Ayman Antoun as chief executive, ending a six-month search following the abrupt departure of long-time CEO Mark Barrenechea.

Antoun takes the helm on 20 April 2026 with a mandate to accelerate growth in the company's enterprise information management business - positioning the Canadian software giant to capitalise on the surge in demand for AI-ready data governance systems.

The appointment comes as organisations struggle to prepare information systems for agentic AI deployment. OpenText's portfolio - spanning content services, records management, and compliance platforms – aims to provide the necessary training for AI systems that require governed, contextualised enterprise data.

"OpenText's core product portfolio, which is the foundation for training agentic AI, combined with its worldwide client base offers the company a competitive advantage as trusted data is now essential to how economies, nations and businesses operate around the world," Antoun said.

The 35-year IBM veteran brings experience leading major cloud and digital transformation initiatives. As President of IBM Americas from 2020 to 2023, he oversaw operations across the US, Canada, and Latin America, driving advancements in cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and cognitive solutions.

"Ayman's deep enterprise technology and software expertise and decades of leading large-scale global transformations will be a catalyst for OpenText's next phase of growth," said P. Thomas Jenkins, who returns to chair of the board following Antoun's appointment.

The leadership change follows months of upheaval at OpenText. The board removed Barrenechea in August 2025 after 13 years as CEO, citing opportunities to enhance shareholder value through a sharper focus on information management for AI. The move came days after the company reported a 10.4% decline in annual revenues and announced plans to cut 1,600 positions.

James McGourlay, a 25-year OpenText veteran, stepped in as interim CEO while the board conducted its search. He will transition to the executive leadership team when Antoun assumes the CEO role.

https://www.opentext.com