RecordPoint doubles daily data transactions

Sydney-based data governance platform RecordPoint says it is now processing more than 15 million data transactions per day - up from six million a year ago - as organisations accelerate AI adoption and tighten compliance controls.

The company attributes the leap to growing enterprise demand for governed, AI-ready data.

RecordPoint CEO Anthony Woodward said corporate and government AI adoption had introduced a new driver for its platform, alongside existing cybersecurity and compliance motivations.

“AI runs on discernible, organised data,” Woodward said. “Without this, it’s effectively running blind. Even the most well-intentioned agentic solution can’t fully automate workflows if the underlying data isn’t governed properly.”

Woodward added that Australia had seen significant AI investment but limited productivity gains .

RecordPoint says nearly four billion records are now managed across its platform, serving more than 150 enterprise organisations globally. Clients include the City of New York, Australian banks Westpac, NAB and Macquarie, and regulatory bodies APRA and ASIC.

The company says customers defensibly disposed of 159 million records in 2025.

RecordPoint claims more than 80 per cent of Victorian government departments now use its platform to manage and control information.

In October 2024, RecordPoint acquired Redactive, described as a permissions assurance platform designed to reduce inadvertent data sharing within enterprise environments. The acquisition extends RecordPoint’s governance capabilities into access control — an area of growing concern for security and GRC teams as AI tools introduce new vectors for unintended data exposure.

The company also recently launched a free data management tool aimed at startups and small businesses.

RecordPoint was founded in Sydney in 2009 and provides AI-driven classification, records lifecycle management, regulatory compliance, and defensible disposal capabilities at enterprise scale.

