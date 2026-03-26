Knowledge Unlocked with AFIVE AI Platform

Fragmented enterprise knowledge stores have a new challenger. Sydney-based IT services firm Adactin has released AFIVE, an AI-powered platform that uses Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) to give employees natural language access to documents held across multiple cloud repositories.

Built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Azure AI Foundry, AFIVE connects to SharePoint, Google Drive, Azure Blob Storage and Dropbox.

Users query the platform in plain language and receive synthesised responses drawn from those sources, without needing to search each system separately.

The platform uses LangChain to co-ordinate the RAG pipeline, with vector databases providing semantic document retrieval.

Integration with Power BI and Power Automate allows the platform to surface insights and trigger automated workflows from within the same interface.

Security controls include role-based access via Microsoft Entra ID, network isolation and encrypted credential management. Adactin says new knowledge repositories can be added without disrupting existing workflows, and the architecture is designed to scale as organisational data volumes grow.

“By automating repetitive retrieval tasks and enabling real-time summarisation, AFIVE redirects employee effort from administrative searching to higher-value strategic work”, says Srinivas Gutta, Technical Practice Director, Adactin.

“In addition, by centralising organisational knowledge and enabling intelligent search, the platform reduces cognitive load, enhances collaboration, and increases confidence in decision-making across the enterprise.

The announcement reflects a broader push by mid-market IT services firms to productise AI capabilities developed for client engagements. RAG architecture has become a common pattern for enterprise AI deployments because it allows large language models to draw on proprietary data without requiring retraining, reducing both cost and data exposure risk.

Founded in Sydney in 2011, Adactin employs more than 300 professionals across the APAC region and focuses on digital transformation, Microsoft and AWS ecosystem services, and AI-enabled engineering.

https://www.adactin.com