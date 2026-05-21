Continuous Oversight Needed for Autonomous AI Systems

Traditional AI governance models are proving too static to manage the risks of autonomous agentic AI systems, Info-Tech Research Group has warned.

The advisory firm has published a new blueprint outlining a ten-phase approach for adaptive AI governance. Titled Establish Your Adaptive AI Governance Program: From Principles to Practice, it targets enterprise IT, risk and compliance leaders.

Governance approaches built around periodic reviews or siloed compliance functions cannot keep pace as AI systems move beyond narrow, task-specific use cases, Info-Tech said.

The blueprint introduces adaptive AI governance as a dynamic, system-oriented model. It integrates continuous monitoring, real-time risk detection and feedback loops throughout the AI lifecycle.

“Adaptive AI governance represents a fundamental shift from static oversight to continuous, system-level governance,” said Bill Wong, research fellow at Info-Tech Research Group.

“As agentic AI systems become more autonomous, organisations need governance frameworks that can evolve in near real time to address emerging risks while still enabling value creation,” Wong said.

The blueprint stresses that adaptive AI governance cannot be treated as a compliance-only function. Organisations face growing pressure to clarify accountability and strengthen oversight without slowing innovation.

Info-Tech's ten-phase framework is designed to embed governance across planning, design, deployment, monitoring and eventual decommissioning of AI systems.

Info-Tech said adaptive AI governance is a shared organisational responsibility. It requires participation from executive leadership, legal and risk teams, developers, data scientists and other stakeholders.

Supporting tools accompanying the blueprint include an AI governance maturity assessment, AI risk assessment templates, AI policy and committee charter templates, and an executive-ready roadmap presentation.

Together, these materials are intended to help leaders translate governance principles into actionable practices that support responsible AI use and measurable business value, Info-Tech said.

The full blueprint is available here.