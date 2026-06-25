Active Metadata: The Key to Content Observability

By Ole Olesen-Bagneux

Employees and customers increasingly encounter AI-generated content via emails, chatbot responses, learning materials, and documents. But enterprises have no way to know how that content, also known as unstructured data, is performing. To improve content over time, it makes sense to observe the human reactions to it. Is it clear? Is it trustworthy? Is it driving the desired actions?

AI feeds on large volumes of unstructured data, so to be successful, enterprises need to manage it at a level of detail and precision not seen in the past.

The best approach to content observability leverages active metadata.

What is Active Metadata?

Gartner popularized the notion of active metadata in the early 2020s as a strategic mindset for enterprise metadata management. While descriptions vary slightly, active metadata essentially has four characteristics:

Always on means that metadata should be fresh. Although true real-time metadata is rarely worth the costs, metadata should provide relevant, updated context for whatever purpose the metadata serves. Let’s take the example of databases, which you don’t scan once, but repeatedly. To be reliable, the metadata must be updated - .

Intelligent refers to improving metadata regularly with AI.

With AI, generating business glossaries, data descriptions and tags is more efficient than ever. The patterns that emerge as people search and find databases in a data intelligence platform must feed back into the business glossaries to make it easier to find those databases in the future.

Action-oriented means that change notifications should be pushed to end users to make them engage and take action, instead of waiting for the metadata to be discovered. If you often search for a particular database and a major change occurs in it, you are automatically notified of the change.

Open by default is the idea that the content of metadata management solutions should point towards other solutions through API’s and, more recently, through MCP and A2A. As a result, metadata is surfaced in tools the users already work with, so it is useful to them. When metadata about a given database is not kept in the data intelligence platform, but you can see it elsewhere, such as in a business intelligence solution.

Active metadata was built for structured data, which was the main focus of past enterprise data management approaches. This framework translates surprisingly well to unstructured, AI-generated content.

What is Content Observability?

Content observability is still being defined, but isa modification of data observability. Data observability is the monitoring of structured data as it travels through the organization’s pipelines. What is measured is not only the quality of the data when it is stored somewhere, but the state of the data as it moves. Are the pipelines solid, or do they break? Is the data quality upheld from source to destination? Is sensitive data filtered out correctly so it is not visible to all end users of a BI solution?

Content observability takes the principles of data observability and applies them to AI-generated content. Instead of examining how structured data moves, content observability examines unstructured data that moves and is interpreted by humans. Is the content deteriorating as it is extracted from a model and exposed to a user? What unstructured data sources fed the model? What is the psychological effect of the content - is it precise, confusing, vexing, or boring?

Content observability is in its infancy, but growing in importance as AI-generated content is used to support an increasing amount of business processes. Why? Because that your reaction is vital to improve the content your colleagues will be introduced to in the future. Collecting and measuring human reactions - that’s content observability.

Intuitively, content observability would look at the unstructured data itself. But what if we moved beyond the data toward metadata? We could improve the content by using metadata strategically. Beyond improving the phrasing of content, it could select data sources more fit for the purpose of content creation.

That’s the hidden potential in combining content observability with active metadata.

Combining Active Metadata and Content Observability

Using active metadata to improve content observability forms something enterprises have been missing: a feedback loop that makes AI-generated content smarter over time, grounded in how real humans actually respond to it. What active metadata adds is not only the direct refinement of the AI models, but improves the selection of the data sources that feed those models.

If we apply the four characteristics of active metadata to content observability, we see the benefits.

Always on: The AI-generated content presented to users would be based on fresh metadata. When guided by better sources and more exact contextual understanding of the human recipient, the content will be better received.

Intelligent: By creating a feedback loop, the metadata improves as users interact with the AI-generated content. Content observability provides evidence that informs those improvements.

Action-oriented: Pushing active metadata into the systems where end users already work and into their conversations helps humans engage more effectively with AI-generated content.

Open by default: Metadata should be accessible and usable without any limitations. Making metadata available through various mechanisms, such as MCP, is a prerequisite to enable content observability.

The use cases for combining active metadata and content observability are many and would altogether improve metadata and human/AI interactions. Consider a financial services firm deploying a customer-facing chatbot. Are customers abandoning conversations mid-way? Asking the same question repeatedly? These are signals that the content isn't landing. Content observability captures those signals and active metadata feeds this back into the data sources shaping the chatbot's responses to improve how answers are phrased and which data sources that inform them. In a regulated industry, that feedback loop is as much a risk management tool as a quality one.

The same principle applies across domain-specific email generation, AI-produced learning materials, and standard operating procedures.

Content observability tells you how your AI content is landing. Active metadata helps you do something about it.

Ole Olesen-Bagneux is VP, Chief Evangelist at Actian. This article originally appeared in Insight Jam, an enterprise IT community that enables human conversation on AI.