SharePoint sharing made easy

Qnext Corporation has extended its FileFlex cloud platform to support remote access, sharing and collaboration of both on-premises and cloud-based Microsoft SharePoint files and document libraries.

FileFlex Enterprise offers SharePoint file sharing and collaboration both with remote workers and with external parties such as vendors, partners and customers without using a VPN. .

"Using FileFlex Enterprise to remotely access SharePoint document libraries provides a simple, easy-to-use and consistent user experience that spans all user storage, not just content on the SharePoint network," said Anthony DeCristofaro, president and CEO of Qnext.

"This really simplifies business collaboration activities and helps meet regulatory requirements. FileFlex Enterprise, effectively manages and streamlines access to SharePoint content. It does this by connecting remote users that are not on the private SharePoint network, with SharePoint content. And, most importantly, it does this without compromising security and it maintains full control over the transmission of confidential information."

This enables today's distributed workforce, while protecting the privacy of confidential information by allowing it to be kept on company owned storage devices, on-premises, behind the corporate firewall, in specific geographic regions and access controlled.

FileFlex Enterprise also provides SharePoint users easy 'single-pane-of-glass' remote access and file management between the SharePoint database and on-premises storage such as servers, direct attached storage (DAS), PCs, file transfer protocol (FTP), network attached storage (NAS), select routers and storage area network (SAN) devices.

In addition, the FileFlex Enterprise dashboard integrates with Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) providers such as Amazon S3, Azure and Google Cloud and other company cloud storage such as public, private, EFSS and hybrid cloud storage.

Now, for example, from any remote PC, tablet or smartphone, a user can perform file management functions like cut, copy, paste, rename, delete and create a folder between SharePoint and all other company storage. And, as well, they can share any files that they have, stream any media or collaborate with file editing and locking. All of these activities are tracked and secure under the control and visibility of IT.

https://fileflex.com/

