Latest Version of Appian Platform Accelerates Enterprise Automation

Appian has unveiled the latest version of the Appian Low-code Automation Platform.

The latest version of Appian delivers:

Full-Stack Automation - Orchestrate workflows across people, bots, and AI (even in the absence of APIs). The introduction of Appian RPA completes Appian’s automation stack of unified artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), workflow, business rules, and case management. Apply the right automation technology for the right automation use case.

Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) - Appian extends automation with artificial intelligence through the new Appian IDP, a pre-built accelerator using Appian AI services for out-of-the-box document understanding. IDP uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to instantly and accurately “read” and extract text and data without the need for any manual effort or custom code. Process high volumes and vast varieties of documents, quickly automate document workflows, and take action on the data - all in one simple interface.

Powerful Governance - Appian now gives the Automation Center of Excellence a built-in cockpit for total control over the coordination of enterprise process automation technologies. Appian now centrally manages, monitors, and deploys all automation technologies across the organisation for increased scale and performance. Web and mobile dashboards manage all automation processes and exceptions. This includes scheduling, running, and monitoring Appian and 3rd-party bots and their integrations with people and AI. Appian also collects, prioritises, and manages automation requests from across the enterprise, and enables impact and value analysis for RPA and other automations deployed in production.

Enhanced DevOps - The latest version of Appian provides additional built-in safeguards to ease application changes and maintenance. The new Deployment Approval feature reduces the friction, manual steps, and human error that exist in current deployment methods and provides the governance required to adopt automated deployments for controlled environments. Deliver new capabilities continuously using the new ability to reuse deployments across environments and guardrails at the object creation level and in security review.

Instant Mobility - Appian’s patented technology makes developers’ lives easier. Design once, and your app works natively and as expected on virtually any device. Appian’s latest version supports Android Q and Apple iOS 13, ensuring compatibility with the latest platforms for all mobile users.

Appian’s platform runs on the cloud, on-premises, and in hybrid/virtual deployments.

Free trials of the Appian Low-code Automation Platform are available at https://www.appian.com/platform/free-trial/.