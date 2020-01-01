Esker and Fuji Xerox partner on Accounts Receivable

Fuji Xerox will now market Esker’s cloud-based Accounts Receivable automation solution in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This reseller agreement expands the partnership between the two companies, who are already collaborating on an accounts payable (AP) automation solution in the same region.

Esker’s Accounts Receivable solution removes the obstacles preventing today’s businesses from optimising their invoice-to-cash process.

By offering automated invoice delivery via any media (e.g., paper, e-invoices, EDI, etc.) and in full compliance with numerous national regulations, Fuji Xerox customers benefit from increased process efficiency, reduced invoice delivery costs, real-time visibility into invoice delivery status and increased customer satisfaction.

As a certified Pan European Public Procurement Online (PEPPOL) Access Point, Esker processes, sends and receives invoices to any recipient within the PEPPOL network. This accreditation is key to Fuji Xerox customers in Singapore, where the government has adopted PEPPOL for B2G document exchanges.

"Building on the success of our initial partnership with Esker in the AP space, we are now able to expand our cloud-based solution offering to include invoice delivery,” said Amane Inoue, corporate vice president and executive general manager, Advanced Industrial Services Business Group, Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd.

“Esker’s e-invoicing and regulatory expertise, particularly in regards to PEPPOL, gives us a competitive advantage in the fast developing world of mandating structured e-invoice exchange.”

“Fuji Xerox continues to open new doors and opportunities for us, facilitating our expansion in the APAC region and expanding our solution offering to a new customer base,” said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. “Together we will help businesses efficiently manage their receivables and speed up their cash collection cycle.”

As part of the agreement, the solution will be marketed by Fuji Xerox along with consultation, implementation and support provided by Fuji Xerox.