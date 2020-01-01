OpenText Announces Cloud Agreement with Amazon

OpenText has announced a new global strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) through which all of the firm’s Information Management solutions will now be available as fully managed services on AWS.

"This agreement with AWS will simplify and accelerate our customers' transition to the cloud and fulfil our commitment to deliver OpenText anywhere, regardless of our customers' infrastructure choice," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO.

"The combination of OpenText applications and expert managed services, together with the scalability and reach of AWS bring secure, resilient, and compliant solutions to an expanding set of new and shared customers."

This collaboration spans the OpenText portfolio, initially focusing on verticals where the two companies share strong positions, including media & entertainment, financial services, and manufacturing. OpenText and AWS will also collaborate on joint go-to-market activities that aim to support and grow the two companies' shared customer base.

"We are thrilled to grow our relationship with OpenText, who work with hundreds of thousands of customers around the world, many of whom already run on AWS," said Doug Yeum, Head of Worldwide Channel and Alliances, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "With this new agreement we can help our shared customers find more cost savings, increase performance, and leverage the scalability and security of AWS."

For more information see https://www.opentext.com/products-and-solutions/partners-and-alliances/strategic-partners/amazon-web-sevices-and-opentext.