​Hyland releases latest versions of OnBase and Content Composer

Hyland has relased OnBase Foundation Enhancement Pack 3 (EP3) and Content Composer Foundation EP1, delivering on its modernisation strategy to provide users with feature-rich, secure and innovative products.

“"These releases reflect our sustained efforts to provide customers with innovative solutions that support their digital evolutions," said John Phelan, Hyland's chief product officer.

"With each enhancement pack across our leading content services offerings, we're rolling out new capabilities to help customers adapt to changing business environments and meet the shifting needs of the people they serve."

The latest version of OnBase Foundation includes:

New Accounts Payable (AP) solution offerings: Hyland has developed enhancements to give AP users greater visibility, control and efficiency to manage the procure-to-pay lifecycle. A new solution for Infor CloudSuite Financials users delivers PO and non-PO posting to Infor; and Brainware integrations support automated data capture. Enhancements to the Hyland AP solution for Workday enable users to post credit memos directly to Workday. Also, Deltek Costpoint users can now leverage cloud AP solutions.

Compliance enhancements: The release features key updates to bolster responses to retention and compliance initiatives, including the ability to set permanent retention on documents; new functionality within Hyland's governance solution, Governance Rules as a Service (GRaaS); and new reporting capabilities within the OnBase policy and procedure administration solution.

More integration options: additional integrations are available across Hyland's product suite, making it easier than ever to drive digital transformation initiatives. These include: Additional integration choices with Content Composer, Hyland's customer communications management (CCM) product Enabling Perceptive Content customers to build lightweight, data-driven apps that provide instant access to information stored within Perceptive Content Enhanced workflow actions between OnBase and ShareBase that strengthen access privileges and reporting

additional integrations are available across Hyland’s product suite, making it easier than ever to drive digital transformation initiatives. These include:

UI enhancements: HContinuing to deliver upon Hyland’s UI modernisation strategy, this release features a new app that enables users to quickly access and view documents – as well as a modern interface that enables users to efficiently visualise, navigate and take action on business processes.

The release of Content Composer Foundation EP1 offers users new features that improve the design, usability and reusability of CCM solutions. The release includes:

A modern user experience: Users will discover a more intuitive, flexible web UX that enables them to view, sort, search and delete open communications.

New REST APIs: This release features the first in a series of REST APIs, making it easier to integrate line-of-business systems with Content Composer to create communications.

Comprehensive content services solution: When integrated with OnBase, Content Composer provides organisations with a more complete CCM solution to support their overall content services strategies. This release features more integration options for content management, including the ability to archive communications created in Content Composer directly into OnBase.

