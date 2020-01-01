ACA Pacific adds Entrust Datacard

Technology distributor ACA Pacific has announced an agreement with Entrust Datacard to cover the Australian and New Zealand markets.

ACA Pacific is an ongoing Distribution Partner for Entrust Datacard in its Asian operations. In the AZ markets ACA Pacific will focus on Entrust Datacard’s authentication and certificate solutions, including public key infrastructure (PKI).

Entrust Datacard’s authentication solutions secure and enable digital business with a single identity assurance platform that enables customers to manage users, apps and devices from a single flexible platform, providing best-in-class security and an easier user experience.

Entrust Datacard Certificate solutions establish and maintain a trustworthy networking environment by providing key and certificate management services that enable encryption and digital signature capabilities across applications for organisations ranging from large enterprises to governments and financial institutions.

ACA Pacific has an established Partner base and an experienced national team, having worked on many Finance, Government, Education and Defence projects. While Entrust Datacard’s traditional focus has been on Enterprise accounts, ACA Pacific aims to expand the channel by offering their solutions to new SMB and SME focused Partners.

Reseller onboarding will be carried out through a comprehensive education and training program, consulting support services and special tailored sales and marketing activities.

