RecordPoint calls up an Aussie icon

RecordPoint has adopted the Blue Heeler, the most iconic of Australian canines, as part of a “brand refresh” that includes a new logo featuring a map of Australia, where the product was launched in 2009. Now headquartered in Seattle, Washington, RecordPoint is a global player in the SaaS Information Governance market.

The Blue Heeler is a breed famous for its legendary intelligence and loyalty, values that have inspired the choice as a new digital identity for RecordPoint.

The company says the new logo represents its dedication and loyalty to its customers, and also signifies the proprietary layer of intelligence it applies to the management of in-place content.

Anthony Woodward, RecordPoint Chief Technology Officer, said, “The refreshed brand better exemplifies our drive and commitment to continuously deliver transformative technologies to market.

“Our service has grown so much, and our refreshed brand now captures that evolution and the resulting transparent layer of intelligence no other solution can offer.”

“Our established leadership in scalable policy application for content and records is why we are entrusted to protect over $US100B in customer assets. To build on that momentum, we have refreshed our brand and messaging to better convey our expanded offering and entice new customers in growing markets”.

RecordPoint promises the ability to deliver complete insight and control over all in-place data, records, and content, enabling organizations to increase compliance, drive collaboration, and reduce costs. Regulated companies and government agencies find it challenging to meet strict compliance requirements when information is spread across multiple systems and locations.

The new visual identity aims to highlight the deeper product features and functionality that have been recently added to the Company’s service, which include robust machine learning capabilities and more connectors that enable customers to extend information governance to their most popular business systems.

https://www.recordpoint.com/