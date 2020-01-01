Local Government & University wins for Citadel-IX cloud

Campbelltown City Council and Victoria University have signed on to Citadel’s cloud-based information management solution, Citadel-IX, featuring the Micro Focus Content Manager (CM) EDRMS.

With more than 39,000 students across 6 campuses and 4500 staff, Victoria University (VU) ICT expenditure exceeds $A47 million annually. Campbelltown City Council (CCC) is NSW Local Government Authority with over 700 staff.

In 2019 a Request for Tender (RFT) was issued by Campbelltown City Council seeking an EDRMS software solution. They required a scalable solution that was mobile-friendly, easily accessible, and provided full integration capabilities with multiple Council systems and business processes. The solution is compliant with The State Records Act 1998 (NSW) and be ISO 27001 (Information Security Management) certified.

In 2019 an RFT was issued by Victoria University to implement a suitable EDRMS to replace an existing record management system and ensure compliance with regulatory and statutory obligations under the Public Record Act 1973. Key requirements of the new solution were to provide University staff with a user-friendly system which can integrate with core University Line of Business applications; streamlining their daily operations in effectively managing and preserving University records.

Both organisations have adopted a “cloud-first” strategy and were seeking to migrate existing information to a secure SaaS solution to replace legacy applications. Each will deploy Citadel-IX through 5-year managed services contracts.

Stewart Hollingdrake, Head of Business Development at The Citadel Group Limited, said, “The Council and University wanted to focus on their business operations and engage a partner that could manage their information effectively in a secure, managed and fully accessible way. The solution being implemented across each site will ensure full records compliance with Service Level Agreements that provide clear, measurable performance indicators.”

Citadel’s team of cloud and information management specialists provide expert advice and support throughout the projects. In addition to implementation services, Citadel will provide ongoing maintenance and support for the end to end solution (both application and infrastructure), full Disaster-Recovery services with advanced data loss protections.

Citadel CEO Mark McConnell said “We are proud to be working with Campbelltown City Council and Victoria University to transform the way they manage their information. Citadel-IX is a leading solution which provides security, scalability and flexibility for organisations of all sizes.”

https://citadelgroup.com.au/secure-content-management-platform/