Esker Accredited for PEPPOL in ANZ

Esker has been certified as a PEPPOL (Pan-European Public Procurement On-Line) Access Point by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) and the New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE). This accreditation enables Esker to send and receive e-invoices to and from all entities using the PEPPOL network.

Australia and New Zealand joined PEPPOL in 2019, an open network that simplifies document exchanges between companies (e.g., invoices, sales orders, etc.) and ensures standardisation of documents and connectivity. It is already used in more than 30 countries and increasingly being adopted worldwide, helping to support international trade.

By leveraging the PEPPOL network to exchange invoices with government agencies (B2G) or other businesses (B2B), companies benefit from faster processing, reduced costs and payment times, fewer errors, and a reliable and secure channel to exchange documents.

The Australian government actively supports small business by offering faster payment times. From 1 January 2020, Australian government agencies began paying e-invoices within five days and paying interest on any late payments. This applies to contracts up to $A1 million where both the buyer and supplier use PEPPOL e-invoicing.

As a certified PEPPOL Access Point, Esker helps businesses send and receive invoices to and from any recipient within the PEPPOL network — Esker’s customers are thus deemed “PEPPOL ready.” in addition to the benefits mentioned above, businesses using Esker’s automation solutions for invoice exchange via PEPPOL benefit from one platform for customer and supplier invoices and are able to:

Send or receive invoices via the PEPPOL network or any other media (e.g., mail, email, fax, etc.)

Handle PDF or other structured data submissions

Get 100% visibility on invoice status

Provide human-readable supplier invoices and integrate invoice data to the customer’s ERP system

Ensure invoice validation with approval workflow

“Esker is further reinforcing its commitment to worldwide interoperability by becoming a certified PEPPOL Access Point in Australia and New Zealand,” said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker.

“Invoices are the cornerstone of any business and advancements in standardisation pave the way for innovations, such as financing the invoicing chain so receivables are collected more quickly.”

Visit http://www.esker.com.au/peppol to learn more.