Cloudian Launches in ANZ

Object Storage Specialist Cloudian has launched its operations in Australia and New Zealand, led locally by Australian industry veterans James Wright and Jason Mantell - both with prior experience at Nutanix and Pure Storage.

Founded in 2011 by CEO Michael Tso - who attended high school in Melbourne – Cloudian’s HyperStore solution enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. The company has a strong network of partnerships with some of the largest cloud and technology companies, including Cisco, HPE, Lenovo, Rubrik, Veeam and VMware.

“Around 80% of the data created by organizations today is unstructured, primarily images, video and voice data,” said James Wright, Regional Director for A/NZ at Cloudian. “But A/NZ enterprises and governments are struggling to store this data, protect it and analyse it, particularly given the limitations of traditional storage systems.

“Cloudian addresses this challenge, providing a limitlessly scalable, highly cost-effective and secure means to store and create real value from increasingly large data sets. We also deliver seamless integration and data movement across on-premises/private cloud and public cloud environments.”

Cloudian aims to bolster its local team and partner network in the region and has already signed distribution agreements with Exclusive Networks and NEXTGEN. The company has also begun working with managed service providers (MSPs) with expertise in the government, financial and other sectors across A/NZ.

Cloudian sees a significant opportunity in the increasing number of organizations rethinking public cloud storage due to unexpected costs, concerns about data security and control - including data sovereignty - and highly variable performance. A leading industry analyst firm recently reported that 85% of IT managers surveyed said they are moving some portion of their workloads back from public clouds, a process known as “repatriation.”

Cloudian offers guaranteed compatibility with the S3 API, the widely adopted protocol of public cloud storage. This allows the full ecosystem of S3-compatible applications to employ Cloudian storage systems on-premises or as part of an in-country service provider’s offerings, which also preserves data sovereignty.

“A/NZ businesses are becoming more aware of the drawbacks of storing large volumes of data in the public cloud, but they want that same user experience,” added Wright. “Because of our fully native S3 compatibility, we can provide the scale, flexibility and ease-of-use of the public cloud within a customer’s own data centre at up to one-third the cost.”

https://cloudian.com/