Objective acquires RegTech software company, Itree

Objective Corporation has acquired Australian software company, Itree, a government regtech solution specialist.

There are hundreds of regulators across Australia, New Zealand and the UK. With more than 1,000 customers globally, Objective’s customer engagement team will promote these new industry solutions to a larger market.

Itree solutions will also benefit from access to Objective’s extensive engineering and development resources, including the Objective IQ integrated user experience.

Tony Walls, Objective CEO said, “Over the past five years, Itree’s employees have done an outstanding job transforming Itree into a leading cloud-based regulation solution provider for government agencies and regulated industries across Australia and New Zealand.

“Objective and Itree share extraordinary parallels. Both companies were born in Wollongong, Australia. Both companies are deeply focused on delivering outstanding community outcomes through serving the needs of public sector organisations. Both companies shun offshore and outsourced development, preferring to directly employ local world class engineers in their own development campuses.”

Beyond RegWorks, Itree’s Reach solution, was developed under the Australian federal government’s Business Research and Innovation Initiative (BRII). It provides an innovative approach to cross agency and cross border data matching and is a natural partner for Objective’s Connect solution, which was recently IRAP certified to Protected level on public cloud infrastructure.

Both Reach and Connect are being used to support children at risk initiatives around the world. Reach uses sophisticated data matching algorithms on sensitive data stubs provided by disparate agencies and Connect provides a highly secure way of exchanging more detailed case information.

Ben Hobby, Itree CEO said, “It has been a privilege to be CEO for Itree over the past 4 years. I am excited to witness Itree customers and employees joining the Objective family - two Australian technology success stories that have long term customer success baked into their culture.

“Itree has been recognised with multiple industry awards over recent years, including the 2020 RegTech - Social Impact of the Year Award winner. I am thrilled that Itree has the opportunity to enter the next phase of its evolution as part of a company that shares the same vision and values.”

Tony Walls commented further, “The Itree solutions fit elegantly into Objective’s industry solutions strategy. The core Itree solution, RegWorks is a suite of cloud-based industry solutions that address the regulatory processes of government agencies. Moving forward, these modules will be integrated with Objective’s Content Solutions suite.

“Today, RegWorks customers include organisations such as the Department of Home Affairs (Aviation and Maritime Security), WorkSafe Tasmania, Queensland Rail, New Zealand Ministry of Primary Industries and Maritime New Zealand.

All Itree employees, including current CEO, Ben Hobby, will join Objective and Itree’s Wollongong campus will become Objective’s fourth development centre, joining North Sydney, Reading in the UK and the new Building Solutions Centre of Excellence in Palmerston North, New Zealand.

