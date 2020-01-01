Civica launches new cloud Local Government software

Civica’s Authority Altitude is a new software suite aimed at streamlining operations and improving how councils engage with their community, which has gained even greater importance as they manage the challenges that follow the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authority Altitude, a cloud optimised enterprise solution, provides improved operational management supporting an ambitious vision for councils focused around cloud, digital enablement, technology innovation and data analytics. It enables council employees to work from any location, enhancing how councils connect and support their citizens.

The solution represents the evolution of the Authority enterprise solution that has been used by over 200 councils throughout Australia and New Zealand in the course of its 25+ year history to date.

Created in partnership with Civica’s local government customers through co-design sessions and strategic council forums, Authority Altitude delivers increased productivity, a better citizen experience, best practice approaches to maintaining infrastructure as well as reducing overheads.

As part of their digital transformation journey, Palmerston North City Council in New Zealand recently selected Authority Altitude to modernise business processes and drive efficient best practice.

“In order to achieve our ‘small city benefits, big city ambition’ vision we selected Civica to help us deliver improved services to our community,” says Stuart McKinnon, Chief Financial Officer, Palmerston North City Council.

“Authority Altitude will enhance our online offering, we’ll now be equipped to manage financial services, planning and reporting, property rating, regulatory, and customer self-service which we aim to use to build a stronger and better supported community.”

Authority Altitude is hosted on Microsoft Azure - the preferred vendor of the Australian Signals Directorate and utilised by Australia’s Defence, Federal and State Governments.