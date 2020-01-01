Onit Accelerates Workflow and Business Process Automation with Apptitude

Onit, Inc., a provider of enterprise workflow solutions including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, has announced the latest version of its workflow and business process automation platform Apptitude.

The no-code platform is highly configurable and scalable. Apptitude supports an unlimited number of solutions – from department-specific, such as legal spend management, legal holds and legal service requests, to shared solutions across departments including compliance, finance, human resources, risk management, IT, marketing, operations and procurement.

Serving the enterprise, the platform supports hundreds of thousands of users, millions of files and transactions and has a global reach. Close to 300 people have been certified in building Apps in Apptitude, and 5,500 production Apps have been built and deployed. Onit’s 2020 release of Apptitude includes an entirely new visual drag-and-drop workflow builder that allows customers to create workflows in a way that is easy for even non-technical people to understand.

“COVID-19 will certainly be an inflection point in the global economy. This pandemic proves that all companies need a technology platform that can enable rapid change,” commented Eric M. Elfman, CEO and co-founder of Onit.

“Although it is uncertain what the new normal will be in the legal ecosystem, we can safely say that efficiency, collaboration, workflow and automation are now more imperative than ever before. The latest version of our platform addresses these challenges, making it easier than ever to build workflows, automate critical business processes and connect and empower a global workforce.”

Introducing Apptitude Process Builder

Onit built the new version of Apptitude to bridge the gap between technical and business users and designed it to simplify the creation of new workflows. Apptitude’s new visual interface, Process Builder, allows all users to build and manage business logic and workflows using a drag-and-drop interface.

The complexity of solutions being built with Apptitude has grown significantly over the last 10 years. Builders who were initially tasked with addressing simple workflow problems are now solving vastly more complex enterprise-wide challenges, including risk management and compliance, where the Onit solutions compete with the best purpose-built compliance software.

Building and managing business logic at this scale can be challenging for even the most advanced users. Process Builder makes it easier for customers and project managers to understand how applications work and create efficient workflows.

Process Builder provides a visual interface for building workflows. Builders configure business logic by dragging and dropping actions and groups of actions exactly where they need to go. Building new workflows is intuitive and only takes minutes for experienced builders to learn. Most important, Process Builder works with existing Apptitude configurations, and no migration or changes are required to get started.

The new release also makes it easy to “show your work” to other stakeholders in an agile build process so that internal customers can quickly and easily give their input. This helps shorten the time to value in Onit implementations, which often take weeks – not months.

