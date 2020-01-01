The WA State Government is injecting $A8.1 million to commence planning for a Western Australian Electronic Medical Record System following a Sustainable Health Review, which prioritised the delivery of patient-centric, high-quality and financially sustainable healthcare across the State.

Once developed, the new system will enable clinicians to view information such as patient notes, assessments, medical histories and diagnostic test results all in one place - greatly assisting their ability to make safe and informed decisions.

This means patients will not need to wait for medical records to be transferred between clinicians - instead records will be held electronically on the system.

WA Health Minister Roger Cook said, “The development of an Electronic Medical Record System will enable information to be available across the full continuum of care - not only promoting safety and quality but also saving lives.

"It is wonderful to see the advancements being made in health as we progress on our digital journey, and planning for an Electronic Medical Record System is a key component of this."