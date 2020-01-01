RIMPA Annual Convention Cancelled for 2020

The annual RIMPA Live 2020 Convention held by Records and Information Management Professionals Australasia has been cancelled in response to the recent COVID-19 outbreaks and border closures.

This will make 2020 the first time the event has not been held in 35 years

Chair of the Board Thomas Kaufhold said that "the health and safety of our delegates, sponsors, trade vendors, staff and everyone involved in the delivery of the event, was paramount in making this decision.

"RIMPA as an organisation, has been proactive in delivering virtual events for our members these past few months and the team continue to build on this momentum with an alternative mini convention series scheduled to be held in the month of October”.

RIMPA Rocktober will provide members with the opportunity, to connect with professionals and gain inspiration from a selection of international presenters and industry experts that will feature in this series.

Further information about the Rocktober series will be available soon on the RIMPA website.

https://www.rimpa.com.au/