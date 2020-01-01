OfficeMaps helps businesses return to work after COVID

Australian startup OfficeMaps, an interactive workspace management tool, has added features to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the office. A COVID safe work environment is crucial. OfficeMaps helps employers to ensure social distancing is maintained.

The software shows employers a visual representation of their assets and office space. This means that employers can allocate desks and office space while abiding by social distancing measures.

Further, OfficeMaps has just released a new contact tracing feature. This feature uses mapping technology to compile a list of which personnel are in the office at any time. Understanding your immediate work environment is at the foundation of a safe and productive workplace.

No transition back to office life is perfect. It is important to have a plan for the scenario in which an employee comes to the office with the virus. The contact tracing feature of OfficeMaps highlights where an employee has been and who they have had contact with. Should an employee test positive to COVID-19, employers are able to act quickly to minimise the spread.

This is just one of several new features added into the OfficeMaps proprietary platform in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Robert Wilkinson, CXO of OfficeMaps says, “For the foreseeable future, gone are the days of employees' sitting side by side in open plan offices. We are making social distancing easier by enabling administrators to selectively block desks from being allocated to permanent or temporary users.”

“Over the past three months, we’ve seen a huge number of requests from HR managers and employers who want to ensure that their staff are returning to the office safely. New enquiries have tripled since COVID-19.”

New features include:

Enable social distance - enabling administrators to selectively block desks from being allocated to permanent or temporary users.

enabling administrators to selectively block desks from being allocated to permanent or temporary users. Contact tracing - staff location is noted and tracked. OfficeMaps can inform employers of which staff are present, who they come in contact with and where they spend their time.

staff location is noted and tracked. OfficeMaps can inform employers of which staff are present, who they come in contact with and where they spend their time. Display occupancy statistics- Ensuring appropriate people density in office buildings is a key method for limiting the spread of COVID-19. OfficeMaps gives your employees' the tools they need to know when a safe number of people have been reached in your building or in your meeting rooms.

Ensuring appropriate people density in office buildings is a key method for limiting the spread of COVID-19. OfficeMaps gives your employees' the tools they need to know when a safe number of people have been reached in your building or in your meeting rooms. Find sanitising stations - to help employees adhere to new cleanliness standards, OfficeMaps makes it easy to find resources in the office.

to help employees adhere to new cleanliness standards, OfficeMaps makes it easy to find resources in the office. Find where team members are working from - with many team members working from home either permanently or for some part of the week, it can be hard to find them when you need them. This feature helps by showing a team members ‘working from’ status from the map or search.

OfficeMaps is a Queensland based start-up and was founded in 2017.

https://www.officemaps.com/