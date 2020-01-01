Kodak Alaris announces Global RPA Alliance

Kodak Alaris has announced a global alliance with Robotic Process Automation (RPA) vendor UiPath.

The companies have also introduced the Alaris Capture Pro to UiPath Orchestrator Connector, which provides a seamless connection between fully indexed, high quality images from Kodak scanners and UiPath bots.

“We are delighted to announce this global alliance with UiPath, whose software is among the leading tools for building RPA robots,” said Vanilda Grando, Director Global Sales Development, Alaris division of Kodak Alaris.

“Intelligent information capture combined with RPA is especially powerful for finance, IT and IT services, operations and information governance.

"The combination of Kodak Alaris scanners, software and services, with UiPath’s RPA platform will enable partners to take their customers’ information capture to the next level, making total automation and paper-free processes a business reality.”

Once information is captured via the scanner, software robots complete repetitive, rules-based tasks such as moving files and folders, extracting structured data from documents and executing processes with it.