Citadel expands into Japan with LeanIX Enterprise Architecture Tool

The Citadel Group (Citadel) has implemented a LeanIX Enterprise Architecture Suite for NTT Corporation (NTT) Japan. NTT is a leading global technology and business solutions provider who partners with organisations around the world to shape and achieve outcomes through intelligent technology solutions.

LeanIX is a Software-as-a-Service enterprise architecture tool and provides NTT with a single source of truth for their enterprise applications as well as open API and third-party integrations. Using LeanIX, NTT’s enterprise architects can quickly analyse the applications that are linked to the business capabilities and make strategic data-driven decisions about their portfolio.

As part of the LeanIX delivery, Citadel provided the onboarding managed services support as part of a four week engagement which concluded in July 2020. These services included the establishment of an ongoing architecture landscape, application rationalisation planning, data migration, integration services, and report and dashboard set up including multilingual accessibility enablement.

Shoya Abe, Project Manager of NTT said, “NTT Corporation, a Gold Member of the Open Group, selected LeanIX to support the IT Strategy Office’s Enterprise Architecture management and increase EA adoption across our organisation.

“Citadel delivered a jumpstart-onboarding project as part of the LeanIX delivery, which involved consolidating our key Enterprise Architecture data sources. This project enabled us to produce reports such as Applications Heat Maps, Matrix, Metrics and Roadmaps and to rapidly establish the foundation for our current EA use cases and plan for our future EA management.‘’

Mark McConnell, CEO of Citadel said, “Our close partnership with LeanIX enables us to deliver a modern enterprise architecture tool that services the various needs of customers throughout the region.”

“LeanIX is pleased to deliver our market entry into Japan with NTT as a customer and to help them with their application portfolio management needs,” said André Christ, CEO and Co-founder of LeanIX.

“Citadel is a leading partner for LeanIX within the Asia Pacific Region and provides consulting services for enterprise architecture management certified and best tailored to LeanIX.’’

https://www.leanix.net/en/solutions/enterprise-architecture-suite