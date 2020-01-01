Epson launches new A3+ colour EcoTank MFP

Epsonn has launched the EcoTank Pro ET-16600 ($A1,699), its second generation wireless all-in-one A3 wide format printer offering long life cartridge-free printing with easy-to-fill supersized ink tanks.

The ET-16600 includes enough ink to print many thousands of pages straight out of the box,, is powered by PrecisionCore® Heat-Free printing technology and delivers sharp text and colour prints up to A3+ (329mm x 483mm).

It can also copy and scan pages up to A3 (297 x 420 mm) and features a 500-sheet paper capacity and rear specialty-paper feed, plus a 4.3" colour touchscreen for easy navigation.

The Epson ET-16600 prints up to 4,500 pages in black and 2,800 pages in colour with replacement bottles that only cost from $A24.99 hold enough ink for another 7,500 pages in black and 6,000 pages in colour.

Print speeds of up to 25 ISO ppm for black and white and 12 ISO ppm for colour prints that rival and beat many colour laser printers.

The ET-16600 comes with a 50-sheet automatic document feeder and offers duplex print, scan, copy and fax functions.

Epson’s new EcoTank Pro ET-16600 is available now via www.epson.com.au and from all authorised Epson retailers and resellers across Australia with an RRP of

www.epson.com.au