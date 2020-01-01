OpenText Electronic Signature now available to SMBs

OpenText has expanded its electronic signature offering, which is now available to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and developers in addition to large enterprise. The offering includes a full feature, low-cost option of Core Signature for small and medium-sized businesses and the Core Signature Service for developers looking to integrate e-signature into custom-built applications.

“Successful and resilient organizations are digitizing processes and empowering remote workers with the tools they need to close business,” said Muhi Majzoub, OpenText Chief Product Officer.

“Organizations of any size can deploy Core Signature for critical business processes, providing users the ability to sign documents within the applications they use most.”

OpenText Core Signature enables employees and partners to sign quotes, contracts, and other documents in a fast and hassle-free way. The OpenText portfolio of electronic signature offerings enable customers to incorporate electronic signature into their business processes in a way that best suits their needs.

OpenText Core Signature is a SaaS application that enables customers to sign and approve digital documents quickly and easily from anywhere at any time. It deploys immediately, delivering a complete, full-feature electronic signing solution, helping digitize key approval processes and save time during signature collection. Access the 14-day free trial, here.

OpenText Core Signature can also be deployed as an add-on to OpenText Core Share, combining secure document management and sharing so that organizations can collaborate on documents from authoring all the way to signature.

Core Signature Service empowers developers to easily build and integrate secure, rapid electronic signing for document preparation into new applications, critical business applications or existing OpenText solutions. The service is also available to OpenText OEM partners.