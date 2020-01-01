Blue Prism enables the AI-Powered Call/Contact Centre

Blue Prism Service Assist is a new offering from the RPA vendor designed for contact centre agents that automates tasks such as searching databases, scheduling callbacks, and updating customer records.

These capabilities also include supporting attended automation, digital workforce orchestration as well as integration with AI and machine learning tools to accelerate customer services.



"Contact centres are the frontline of the customer experience,” says Linda Dotts, Blue Prism’s Chief Partner Strategy Officer. “Consumers today are demanding that all modes of interaction are seamless between virtual channels and live agents, but all customer support teams face challenges, including legacy systems, high staff attrition, at home agents and cost minimisation. This is where Service Assist comes into play."



Service Assist promises to deliver an efficiency boost in the following ways: