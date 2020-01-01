Zapier launches new Microsoft Teams integration

Workflow automation developer Zapier has announced improved integration that allows Teams users to connect with 2,000+ apps and supports new permissions and automation workflows

It equips Teams owners with granular permissions to access team's data, supports new workflows, and offers the ability to sign in to Zapier with Microsoft 365 credentials.

Team owners can easily install Zapier from the Teams store, without waiting for the organization's tenant admin consent. This process is powered by Teams new Resource Specific Consent (RSC) Graph permissions.

The RSC permissions model enables team owners to grant consent for the Zapier application to access and/or modify a team's data as specified by the workflow automation.

It provides the ability to Create and share automations in a custom tab in Teams and set up a variety of new workflows, including the ability to automatically send messages in Teams.

"Businesses use dozens of apps and software to get work done. These tools don't often work well together, creating a productivity nightmare," said Cody Jones, Head of Partnerships at Zapier.

"With a deeper Zapier integration, users can now integrate Teams with the rest of their tech stack, making them more organized and efficient, and enabling users to focus on high-importance work, leaving the rest to Zapier."

"Companies rely on Teams to get work done—especially with the recent shift to remote work," said Mike Ammerlaan, director, Microsoft 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp.

"By installing Zapier in Teams, users have expanded automation possibilities at their fingertips, allowing them to save time, streamline their workflows, and work more efficiently on Teams."

Zapier is available in Microsoft Team's App Directory.