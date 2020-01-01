Nintex launches Workflow Cloud Automation tools
Nintex has announced new features and enhancements to its Nintex Workflow Cloud platform including new object support and permission management for data sources.
There are also new capabilities to create more connectors using the Nintex Xtensions framework.
Also included are new SharePoint Online Start Events, 20 more SharePoint Connectors, and easy developer options to make it simpler and quicker to integrate workflows across systems of record and content repositories.
New features provided by the Nintex Workflow Cloud include:
- Object support, which creates more integrations for current and new workflows with different APIs and systems of record, including Microsoft 365, Google, Salesforce, and others.
- New advanced tagging capabilities for faster discovery of created processes.
- A complete suite of SharePoint capabilities including Start Events which allow workflows in Nintex Workflow Cloud to be triggered by actions in SharePoint Online, for example: creating a new item or document.
- An online process accelerator gallery, (https://gallery.nintex.com/) featuring hundreds of free downloadable templates to jumpstart automation in many areas like customer service, finance, legal, HR, IT, procurement, operations, sales & marketing. Templates include process maps, workflows, botflows, connectors, and tools.
Business Solution: