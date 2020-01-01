Nintex launches Workflow Cloud Automation tools

Nintex has announced new features and enhancements to its Nintex Workflow Cloud platform including new object support and permission management for data sources.

There are also new capabilities to create more connectors using the Nintex Xtensions framework.

Also included are new SharePoint Online Start Events, 20 more SharePoint Connectors, and easy developer options to make it simpler and quicker to integrate workflows across systems of record and content repositories.

New features provided by the Nintex Workflow Cloud include: