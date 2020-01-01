Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software

Nintex has completed its acquisition of K2 Software, a competing provider of digital process automation (DPA) software solutions.

"It's exciting to officially bring two technology innovators together to help organizations everywhere solve their process problems and automate work with easy-to-use and powerful software solutions," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson.

"We look forward to providing our customers and partners with more new and innovative solutions that truly do improve the way people work."

Over 1.5 million users in more than 84 countries, including 30 percent of Fortune 100 companies, have leveraged K2 software solutions to take control of their business processes, increase visibility and improve operational efficiency. Organizations like LVMH, Microsoft, and Stihl have benefited from K2's process automation solutions.

As an example, Microsoft has successfully leveraged K2 Five to build an automated solution to handle the content publication process for Microsoft.com and its global team that operates 450+ eCommerce sites.

K2 has enabled Microsoft to efficiently streamline the product promotion process, saving valuable time and significantly reducing publishing errors by ensuring the right content and asset information is captured from the initial request and accurately represented across its digital stores in 240 markets.

"K2 has thrived in the area of medium- to medium-high-level process automation complexity. Nintex has thrived at the wide end of the DPA market, with a huge customer base, many of which have deployed thousands of applications on the platform," wrote Forrester VP, Principal Analyst Rob Koplowitz in his recent blog post.

"Rapidly growing markets offer great opportunities as well as risk. When SharePoint exploded in the 2008 time frame, both Nintex and K2 leveraged the moment and grew rapidly. As we now face another huge market shift, the two will have the opportunity to do it again as teammates instead of competitors."