HSJ Lawyers switches to pdfDocs

HSJ Lawyers, one of British Columbia’s largest firms, has switched to pdfDocs for PDF editing and bundling.

The firm will use pdfDocs to create and combine PDFs; OCR image files so they become text-searchable and protect sensitive information with true redaction.

Commenting on the firm’s decision, Administrator Ryan Stuckel said, “Our legacy PDF software didn’t work well with Worldox, so we needed to find an alternative.

“I had heard that pdfDocs did a great job for users and that the Worldox integration was top notch. In the end, it was an easy decision for us.”

pdfDocs gives users the tools to create, bundle, edit, redact, and secure PDF content. Profiling documents as PDFs into Worldox is simple, thanks to integrated workflows.

Users can create unique Organiser Projects for specific cases, matters, or projects with their own output and security settings.

“DocsCorp is glad to provide a leading B.C firm like HSJ Lawyers, a PDF solution that meets the needs of a wide range of users,” said DocsCorp VP for the Americas, Bob Moore.

“Our partnership means the skilled legal professionals at HSJ Lawyers are now able to deliver an even more efficient service for their clients.”

www.docscorp.com