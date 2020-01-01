Micro Focus Digital Safe offers SaaS-Based Compliance Archiving

Micro Focus has announced the availability of a new enterprise-class compliant digital archiving solution, Digital Safe 10 Archive and Supervisor.

Enterprise data continues to be the lifeblood of the organization, which is why the need to govern this information in line with regulatory, industry and jurisdictional requirements is growing in importance. Organizations need to manage risk associated with this information from the original point of entry, to secure digital archiving, to rich reporting.

Organizations also are looking to derive insights from the data they manage to drive business value. Micro Focus Digital Safe Archive and Supervisor builds on the concepts of a compliance data lake to enable high-performance queries across diverse types of business-critical data. The contextual-based search is a scalable, optimized indexing engine.

This release includes a range of new features:

Precise Search: Smart filtering and fast results presentation offers greater search control through precision.

User Experience: Search personalization increases ease of use, productivity, customization and flexibility for daily activities.

Supervisor Workflow: Enhanced visual dashboards enable supervision managers to efficiently oversee and control teams’ productivity and quality.

User Experience Engineering: A new level of interactivity provides users the ability to refine and control search and audits, accelerating project completion by up to 3 times.

Analytical Reporting and Insights: Streamline discovery and supervision across multiple messaging channels.

Flexible Sampling Controls: Simplify workflow customization for specific user profiles.

https://www.microfocus.com/en-us/products/digital-safe-cloud-archiving/o...