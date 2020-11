e-Invoicing for SMBs without cloud financials

Link4 has a new offering called InvoiceExpress to allow business to send their invoice instantly and get paid faster, without using a cloud accounting system.

Sam Hassan, CTO and Co-Founder of Link4, stated, "We came across a lot of SMEs still using pen & paper or word & excel to create invoices.

"This is affecting their cashflow, so we created Link4 InvoiceExpress to allow them to benefit from e-Invoicing."

By Signing up and using this portal, businesses have their financial processes enhanced as it helps organise and keep invoices in one system that's flexible and easy to use.

It will allow businesses who are not using a cloud accounting system to connect with ones that are, while also sending PDF files to those who aren't.

Link4 is an accredited PEPPOL access point provider. InvoiceExpress connects businesses without a cloud system under PEPPOL to connect with ones that are.

https://link4.co/au/