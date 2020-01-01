Kodak Alaris expands Intelligent Document Capture range

Kodak Alaris is expanding its document capture portfolio with the launch of a new line of low-volume production scanners and a refresh of its web-based capture software.

Based on the award-winning i2900 and i3000 Series Scanners1, the new Kodak S2085f and Kodak S3000 Series are faster and more powerful while offering network connectivity and a better user experience.

New models include the 85 page per minute (ppm) Kodak S2085f Scanner (A4 paper size) and the 100 ppm Kodak S3100f Scanner (A3 paper size). Both of these models are equipped with integrated flatbeds to easily capture information from business cards, to books, and more.

Also new to the Kodak Alaris portfolio are the 60 ppm Kodak S3060 Scanner, the 100 ppm Kodak S3100 Scanner, and the 120 ppm Kodak S3120 Scanners, which are all A3 scanners.

“Most businesses have a strong desire to automate business processes to save time and eliminate mistakes,” said Lee Davis, Associate Director, Scanner Analysis and Software Evaluation for Keypoint Intelligence.

“But when it comes to automating certain kinds of processes, like those where paper-based information needs to be entered into a digital process, things get tricky. The new scanners and software from Kodak Alaris simplify this intersection, providing customers with an automated portal for integrating paper-based information into digital workflows and archives.”

New features and benefits include:

True network shareability, meaning scanners can be securely accessed by any PC on a network. They can be shared without moving laptops or wires, and without purchasing IT equipment. Multiple workers can securely use a single scanner much like an MFP but with far superior image quality.

Enhanced built-in image processing without relying on CPU power of a workstation or PC. The S2085f/S3000 Series deliver smaller file sizes, which minimizes storage costs and speeds up retrieval. Perfect Page technology automatically turns poor-quality originals into crisp, high quality images while scanning at full-rated speeds.

Larger color touchscreen display, which makes it easier to send documents to pre-defined capture workflows right from the scanner. The Scanner also provides advanced user options on the display such as Maintenance counters and productivity counters. Because the larger display is easier to use, office workers require less training.

Improved enterprise-grade security protocols safeguard scanned images between host and scanner when scanning over the network. TLS encryption ensures privacy and data integrity, and secure boot validates “trusted” firmware before executing boot, preventing “hackable” software. This is extremely beneficial for election and ballot processing solutions.

Improved Paper Handling. Increased feeder capacity (300 pages) allows users to scan greater document volumes in less time, freeing up scanner operators to focus on other tasks. When paper varies in size, thickness and weight, SurePath technology from Kodak Alaris ensures paper is cleanly stacked, reducing the need to manually pre-sort documents.

The S2085f and S3000 Series include an optional rear exit “straight-through” paper path for exception documents, which streamlines scanning of thicker and large-format documents and eliminates paper jams. e.

Intelligent Capture with Info Input Solution

Users can extend the capabilities of document scanning with Kodak Info Input Solution v6. The web-based and mobile application enables faster capture and access to information at the office or remotely.

Info Input Solution now offers advanced document classification and separation, which reduces the need for document preparation. For example, a BPO or scanning service bureau can load multiple document types in the feeder and Info Input will separate, classify and extract data without the need for barcodes or patch sheets. This capability will help BPOs expand their offerings by enabling true self-service to customers for a fee.

When purchasing Info Input Solution, customers can now choose what cloud engine to use for data extraction and indexing: Google Vision AI, Amazon Recognition, or Microsoft Azure AI. The cloud engines use optical character recognition (OCR) and intelligent character recognition (ICR) to capture and translate handwritten characters on structured forms.

“Document capture is the critical first step to automating paper-based business processes,” said Don Lofstrom, President & General Manager, Alaris division of Kodak Alaris.

“Too many organizations are frustrated by bottlenecks created by inefficient scanners and software that slow down business processes and increase costs. Removing unnecessary manual intervention when processing data is key to saving time and money, and ensures valuable information flows seamlessly into business systems.”

