Canberra startup lands 3-year contract to support private health data

Aristotle Cloud Metadata Registry has been selected by Potential(x), one of the premier health analytics and advisory firms in Australia and New Zealand, as its metadata registry tool.

Aristotle helps organisations track the performance of their policies through a tool that is a single source of truth for both the meanings and governance of data.

“This is an exciting time for Aristotle Cloud Services and a great opportunity for the private health sector to capitalise on the return on investment a shared metadata registry brings, ” said Sam Spencer CEO of Aristotle Cloud Services.

“We want to do everything we can to ensure Potential(x) has clear high-quality information management.”

Duane Attree, Managing Director, Potential(x) outlined the reasons for this engagement: “Our business relies on quality data to ensure we produce high quality, robust analytics, and insights that make a difference to the care and service our clients deliver.

“Having a partner and platform like Aristotle Metadata Registry ensures we can build new products and services with confidence that our approach to data management is best in class”

https://www.aristotlemetadata.com/cloud.html