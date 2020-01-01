Avatier for Chrome Extension Centralizes Identity Governance & Administration

Avatier Corporation has announced the release of Avatier for Chrome, a new plug-in for Google Chrome designed to provide centralized Identity Access Management (IAM) control over students, faculty and employees using Chromebooks, Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers to access computing resources.

More schools and corporations are standardizing on browser-based applications for remote users, and Avatier for Chrome is designed to provide a simple, secure means of managing user identity and access management.

Using web-based resources provides always-on access, making it easier to deliver push notifications and make users more productive while minimizing hardware and software licensing costs. Standardizing on browser-based software also gives IT managers greater control and improved security for work-from-home users, including identity management.

"The work-from-anywhere phenomenon is here to stay, and infosec managers are looking for new ways to secure and authenticate remote users. Now is the perfect time to deliver a Chrome extension that controls remote access with SSO and simplifies IGA," said Nelson Cicchitto, founder and CEO of Avatier.

"Working at home presents more distractions, so we included push notifications so users never miss an access request. Avatier for Chrome can save schools and organizations millions of dollars by streamlining security controls and authorization through a common, self-service web interface that is identical to the interface for our recently announced Avatier for iOS and Android."

The market for Chromebooks has been exploding with the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Reports and Data, the global market for Chromebooks is expected to reach $US14.03 billion by 2027, and with the pandemic, Chromebook sales made up 25 percent of all notebook shipments for the first time in Q2 2020 with 11.6 million units.

Google Chrome is the dominant browser with 66 percent of global market share, and more schools, universities and businesses are standardizing on Chromebooks to give users to access web-based resources hosted in the cloud, in private clouds or as enterprise assets.

Avatier for Chrome is the next phase in the company's strategy to develop an omnichannel Identity Anywhere management solution with a common user interface and features, including:

Single sign-on : Avatier's single sign-on (SSO) uses your existing directory users and groups to automate application access provisioning. SaaS license analytics also makes it easier to track use allocations and license spend, so IT can reallocate SaaS seats to cut cloud licensing costs by 30 percent and increase productivity. Avatier SSO supports leading industry standards like SAML, oAuth, OpenID and SCIM for JIT provisioning and de-provisioning for offboarding.

: Avatier's single sign-on (SSO) uses your existing directory users and groups to automate application access provisioning. SaaS license analytics also makes it easier to track use allocations and license spend, so IT can reallocate SaaS seats to cut cloud licensing costs by 30 percent and increase productivity. Avatier SSO supports leading industry standards like SAML, oAuth, OpenID and SCIM for JIT provisioning and de-provisioning for offboarding. Always connected : Unlike other IGA solutions, Avatier for Chrome is always connected so any time a user is online they can receive updates and push notifications.

: Unlike other IGA solutions, Avatier for Chrome is always connected so any time a user is online they can receive updates and push notifications. User provisioning : To support lifecycle management, Avatier for Chrome includes self-service access requests so data assets can be granted, disabled or deleted either in realtime or as a scheduled task. Managers can establish controls by assigning organizational units, groups, roles and manage users according to their available budget. Mobile support, risk scoring and dual-authenticated workflow approval simplify lifecycle management and promote compliance.

: To support lifecycle management, Avatier for Chrome includes self-service access requests so data assets can be granted, disabled or deleted either in realtime or as a scheduled task. Managers can establish controls by assigning organizational units, groups, roles and manage users according to their available budget. Mobile support, risk scoring and dual-authenticated workflow approval simplify lifecycle management and promote compliance. Access governance : Access certification includes a central snapshot of authorizations for governance risk and compliance. Avatier for Chrome features multilevel IT audit approvals to automate IGA certification and reviews, including the ability to revoke access and delete accounts in real-time.

: Access certification includes a central snapshot of authorizations for governance risk and compliance. Avatier for Chrome features multilevel IT audit approvals to automate IGA certification and reviews, including the ability to revoke access and delete accounts in real-time. Password management: Self-service password management with multifactor authentication (MFA) increases productivity by reducing downtime waiting for reset passwords. It also can help make customer-facing companies by shortening response times since users can securely control passwords for CRM access. Avatier's Password Policy Manager enforces enterprise password policy to maintain strong passwords across all systems.

