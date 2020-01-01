Quantum expands Data Management for Unstructured Data

Quantum Corp. has announced a range of new offerings for organisations seeking to classify, manage and protect video and unstructured data across its lifecycle.

The expanded portfolio includes Quantum ATFS – a new file-based storage platform with integrated data classification enabling new ways to visualize, automate, and purposefully place data in the right place, at the right time.

Quantum StorNext 7 File System adds new ways to automate data placement on NVMe for high-throughput, low latency workloads.

Quantum has also expanded its ActiveScale line with a smaller capacity three node object storage system, along with new features such as object lock to protect critical data.

Lance Hukill, Vice President of Sales, Chesapeake Systems: "Quantum is delivering a smarter management approach for unstructured data, which is emerging as a defining challenge across a range of businesses. Quantum is also aligning its licensing methodology with where customers see value and how best to procure necessary resources."

Jamie Lerner, President and CEO, Quantum: "Our customers are dealing with massive video and unstructured data growth, and it will be the ability to harness the value of this data – to 'enrich' this data – that will drive businesses forward. This is what will drive the next discovery, the next innovation, new ways to communicate and entertain, and new business models.

“We're focusing our innovation on helping customers unlock the value in their video and unstructured data in new ways to solve their most pressing business challenges, and this expanded portfolio is an important step toward enabling that model."