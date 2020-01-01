Capgemini to acquire digital consultancy RXP Services

Global consulting form Capgemini is growing its APAC footprint with the purchase of RXP Services and acquisition of its 550 professionals in four locations across Australia.

With a well-established team of specialist consultants across Microsoft, Salesforce and ServiceNow technologies, the company had FY revenues ended 30 June-2020 of A$127m.

“The acquisition of RXP Services will make Capgemini a market leader in Australia in digital, data and cloud, enhancing our ability to provide our clients with value, scale and world-class expertise” said Luc-Francois Salvador, Executive Chairman of Capgemini in Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

“This transaction will be a step change for Capgemini in Australia and illustrates Capgemini’s growth ambition in Asia Pacific. Both companies share similar values and vision of the role of technology and humanity in successfully transforming businesses and society. Our strengths will enable us to use insights, design and technology to create inclusive and sustainable futures for our clients.”

“At RXP Services we believe its critical that digital consultancies focus on the people aspect of technology-enabled solutions, hence Capgemini’s conviction that the value of technology comes from and through people is very complementary to our beliefs,” comments Ross Fielding, Chief Executive Officer, RXP Services.

“In addition to the natural fit, joining Capgemini would offer a larger scale and capability for our RXP Services teams to deliver end to end solutions that our clients need and want, with the option to expand them globally.”

Capgemini currently has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane, Perth, Auckland and Wellington.